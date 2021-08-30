Cardinals place Darqueze Dennard on IR, activate Jordan Phillips

Getty Images

The Cardinals announced they have activated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips from the COVID-19 reserve list.

They placed Phillips on the list Aug. 19. He announced on social media he tested positive despite being fully vaccinated.

The Cardinals also placed cornerback Darqueze Dennard on injured reserve. Dennard signed with the team June 3.

Dennard began his NFL career with the Bengals and moved on to the Falcons last year. He was limited to eight games in 2020 because of a hamstring injury.

Dennard has 310 tackles, four interceptions, three sacks, three forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and an interception return for a touchdown in 85 career games.

In addition, the Cardinals reached an injury settlement with linebacker Terrance Smith.