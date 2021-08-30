Chargers waive 11 players

Getty Images

The Chargers have gotten the ball rolling on the cuts they need to make to get to the 53-player limit by Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The team announced 11 cuts, which leaves them with 16 more moves in order to get to the limit.

Monday’s moves involved waiving linebacker Davin Bellamy, linebacker Nate Evans, tackle Darius Harper, wide receiver John Hurst, linebacker Jessie Lemonier, cornerback KJ Sails, tight end Matt Sokol, cornerback Donte Vaughn, defensive lineman Willie Yarbary, long snapper Cole Mazza, and offensive lineman Tyree St. Louis. Mazza and St. Louis were dropped with injury designations.

Mazza spent the last two seasons as the long snapper for the Chargers, but will be heading to injured reserve if he clears waivers. Matt Overton remains on the roster at long snapper.