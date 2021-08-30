Colts place Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

Carson Wentz was supposed to return to team drills in Monday’s practice.

That will have to wait.

The Colts announced that they’ve placed Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list, along with center Ryan Kelly and receiver Zach Pascal.

It’s currently unclear whether Wentz tested positive or is a close contact of someone who has.

But according to Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com, Kelly said last week that he was fully vaccinated. If that is indeed the case, it would mean Kelly has tested positive, because vaccinated players no longer need to be placed on COVID reserve for being a close contact.

Wentz has not participated in 11-on-11 drills since July 29. He’s since undergone foot surgery but appeared on track to play in Week One against Seattle after going through 7-on-7 drills in practice last week.

Head coach Frank Reich had said that the upcoming week would be significant for determining Wentz’s progress since the foot surgery earlier this month. Per multiple reporters, the Colts will be off this weekend. So the best-case scenario for Wentz is that he’ll return to practice next Monday, which would give him six full practices between training camp and the week before the season opener.

That’s not much time, but Wentz has still been around the team and has familiarity with the offense. Still, considering all the circumstances, Wentz’s status for Week One is in question.