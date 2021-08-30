Colts release Sean Davis

Getty Images

Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to cut rosters to 53 players is approaching and the Colts have started the process of letting players go on Monday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Colts have released safety Sean Davis.

Davis signed a one-year deal in Indianapolis this offseason and he was credited with five tackles in three preseason appearances. The Colts opted for other options behind Khari Willis and Julian Blackmon, but they may still have someone with a similar name as fifth-round pick Shawn Davis remains on the roster.

Davis was a 2016 second-round pick in Pittsburgh and every one of the 64 regular season games he’s played have come in a Steelers uniform.