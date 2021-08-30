Report: Dolphins cut Matt Skura

Getty Images

The Dolphins have released veteran center Matt Skura, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

The team listed Skura as the backup to Michael Deiter, so Greg Mancz and Cameron Tom now are the backup center options.

Skura has started 51 career games.

Skura had been Baltimore’s starting center since 2018, but was benched late in 2020 following a string of bad snaps. He ended up starting 12 games for the Ravens last season, playing 64 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

Skura injured his knee in Week 12 of the 2019 season, tearing his ACL, MCL, and PCL and ending his season. He was back in time for the season opener in 2020.