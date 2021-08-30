J.K. Dobbins apparently has an issue with playing, and getting injured, in the preseason

Getty Images

An interesting post-script has emerged regarding the season-ending injury suffered on Saturday night by Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins.

Taylor Bisciotti, an NFL Network employee who also is the niece of Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti, tweeted after the Dobbins injury, “I just don’t understand playing starters in the preseason. Can’t convince me otherwise.”

Dobbins thereafter liked the tweet.

It’s awkward, to say the least. Coach John Harbaugh decided to play Dobbins and other starters. The owner’s niece generally criticized the approach. And Dobbins agreed with that criticism.

None of it matters in 2021, since Dobbins is out for the year. If, however, the Baltimore running game struggles, some players may wonder whether the team would be better off with Dobbins, and whether starters should have been kept in bubble wrap in the preseason. Thanks to social media, we know that it’s already a very real question for a member of the owner’s family, and for Dobbins himself.