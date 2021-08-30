Jaguars activate Josh Allen from COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Jaguars activated pass rusher Josh Allen from the COVID-19 reserve list Monday. He spent two weeks on the list, missing two preseason games.

Allen missed the final six games of the 2020 season with a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve. Before that, he recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 11 quarterback hits in eight games played.

Allen earned a Pro Bowl berth as a rookie. He had 10.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and a pair of forced fumbles in 2019.

Jacksonville selected Allen at No. 7 overall in 2019.