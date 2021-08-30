Jets activate Ashtyn Davis from the PUP list

Getty Images

Jets safety Ashtyn Davis has not practiced this summer because of a foot injury, but he’s set to step up his activity level.

Davis was taken off of the physically unable to perform list on Monday. The Jets noted that Davis did not take part in practice after the move, but say that he’s set to begin ramping up for the regular season on Wednesday.

The timing suggests it’s not a sure thing that Davis is going to be ready to go in Week One, but Davis would have had to miss six weeks if he remained on the PUP list through the cutdown to 53 players on Tuesday.

Davis was a third-round pick last year and had 36 tackles and a fumble recovery in 10 games as a rookie.