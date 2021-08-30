Joe Burrow “ready to go” after brief preseason outing

Getty Images

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week that quarterback Joe Burrow‘s return to game action would be a brief one and he was true to his word.

Burrow played three snaps in Sunday’s preseason game against the Dolphins before returning to the bench. His only pass was dropped by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, but Burrow came out of the contest feeling like he’s all set for the start of the regular season.

“Yes. We are ready to go,” Burrow said in his postgame press conference. “I’m excited about this next week. We have a chance to get our minds right. This will not be as taxing on the body. We have a chance to physically be ready for Week One. I’m excited to get a game plan and get ready to go.”

The Vikings will be the first team up for Burrow and the Bengals in the regular season and the prospect of seeing the 2020 first overall pick fully back in action should make for plenty of interested parties on September 12.