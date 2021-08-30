Josh Rosen: “Refreshing” to just go play football like you did in Pop Warner

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Rosen only had a few days of practice to prepare for his Falcons debut, but he wasn’t lamenting his lack of time in the Atlanta offense after Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Rosen played the second half of the game and went 9-of-18 for 118 yards and the only Falcons touchdown pass of the preseason. Rosen said “the feeling of throwing a touchdown pass and celebrating with sort of teammates that come to the sideline and getting the head slaps and high-fives, that’s just a feeling I haven’t had in a while” and that he enjoyed the entire experience of being thrown into the deep end.

“You just get an opportunity, you got to seize the moment and it was kind of — it was a little bit refreshing to kind of get out on the field and kind of half know the offense and just kind of let go and play football and have fun with it like you did back in Pop Warner,” Rosen said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. “At times I felt a little bit like a chicken with my head cut off running around, but I thought it was fun. Could have cleaned up a lot of stuff but overall thought it was a productive night.”

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said that Rosen “came in here and handled it,” but stopped well short of saying the 2018 first-round pick will be on the team’s 53-man roster. Undrafted rookie Feleipe Franks started on Sunday and is the only other quarterback on the depth chart behind Matt Ryan.