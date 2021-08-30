KeeSean Johnson among Cardinals Monday morning cuts

Getty Images

The Cardinals have begun reducing their roster to 53 players, cutting 10 players on Monday morning.

Receiver KeeSean Johnson — a 2019 sixth-round pick — was among them.

Johnson has appeared in 18 games in his first two seasons, making a total of 36 receptions for 360 yards with one touchdown. He caught three passes for 49 yards in Arizona’s two preseason games. The team’s third matchup with New Orleans was canceled.

The Cardinals announced they’ve also waived offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun, running back Tavien Feaster, center Michal Menet, defensive lineman Cam Murray, cornerback Picasso Nelson, receiver A.J. Richardson, linebacker Evan Weaver, punter Ryan Winslow, and linebacker Bryson Young.