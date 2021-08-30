Kevin Stefanski: Baker Mayfield has really grown in some of the things he’s doing

Getty Images

During an appearance on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, Drew Brees said Baker Mayfield‘s 22-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge impressed him. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski concurred, saying it showed the quarterback’s growth.

“I thought it was a really good throw, his technique, some of the nuances he’s putting into his technique,” Stefanski said Monday, via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. “He’s really grown in some of the things he’s doing out there.”

Mayfield completed 6 of 10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown for a 132.5 rating Sunday night against the Falcons. The throw to Hodge was one Mayfield might not have made in his first three seasons.

“One of his big emphases this offseason was matching up his feet with his eyes,” Brees said of Mayfield. “Not many people can make this throw. Naked bootleg to his left, having to flip his hips and throw it.”