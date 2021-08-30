Kyle Shanahan on QB rotation: We have two guys who can play, it’s always going to be an option

Getty Images

The 49ers continue to resist any calls to officially name a starting quarterback for Week One of the regular season and their final preseason game of the summer showed why it may not be as consequential a decision as it would be for other clubs.

Jimmy Garoppolo started the game against the Raiders, but Trey Lance rotated in during each of the series that Garoppolo played before sitting out the rest of the proceedings. It’s something that the 49ers have hinted at doing this summer and head coach Kyle Shanahan said he wanted to play both guys because it was “the last time you can have the opportunity to do it” before the regular season.

Shanahan said the timing of the substitutions was “situational” rather than scripted and had the side effect of putting more things in the head of future opponents.

“We’ve got two guys who can play and we’ve been doing it in practice a little bit, wanted to do it out there in the game, and it’s always going to be an option,” Shanahan said, via 49ersWebZone.com.

Running back Raheem Mostert noticed a difference when Lance would come in as it “opened the game for me and other running backs and stuff like that, even receivers.” Subbing Garoppolo in probably wouldn’t have quite the same effect, which might be part of Shanahan’s decision about who takes the first snap on September 12.