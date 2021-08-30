Lawrence Cager, Lamar Jackson among early Jets cuts

Getty Images

The Jets got started down the path to a 53-man roster on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire included word of four cuts. The Jets waived wide receiver Lawrence Cager, defensive back Lamar Jackson, linebacker Aaron Adeoye, and center Corey Levin.

Cager opened last season on the Jets’ practice squad, but was elevated to appear in two games and caught two passes for 35 yards. He had four catches for 25 yards and a touchdown in the preseason this summer.

Jackson may be best known for being in coverage on Raiders wideout Henry Ruggs when Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams called a zero blitz on the final play of a game the Jets were winning last season. Ruggs caught a game-winning touchdown and the Jets' losing streak went on for one more week before they finally beat the Rams in Week 15.