Marquise Brown returns to Ravens practice

The Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins for the season to a torn ACL over the weekend, but they got another offensive player back on the field Monday.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown hurt his hamstring at a practice early in training camp and initial word was that it wouldn’t be an extended absence from the field. Brown’s outlook was downgraded a short time later and he wound up missing more than a month.

Brown’s absence from the field finally came to an end on Monday. He worked with the rest of the team and will presumably work to ramp his workload up to a point that he’s ready to go against the Raiders in Week One.

The Ravens have dealt with several other injuries at wideout and they’ll be waiting a while longer for first-round pick Rashod Bateman to return to action after groin surgery.