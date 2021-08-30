Patriots release Adrian Colbert

Getty Images

Veteran safety Adrian Colbert won’t be making the Patriots’ initial 53-man roster.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots released Colbert on Monday. The deadline for all 32 teams to get to 53 players is 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon and you can follow all of the AFC cuts right here.

Colbert signed with the Patriots in May and had five tackles and an interception for New England in the preseason.

He played six games for the Giants last season and six for the Dolphins in 2019. He entered the NFL as a 49ers seventh-round pick in 2017 and spent his first two seasons with the NFC West club.