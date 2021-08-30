PFT’s 2021 AFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as AFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Tuesday, August 31 at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the coming days as we update all the moves.]

Buffalo

Waived running back Kerrith Whyte, wide receiver Brandon Powell, and cornerback Tim Harris.

Miami

Acquired offensive lineman Greg Mancz in a trade with the Ravens and placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve.

New England

New York Jets

Acquired edge rusher Shaq Lawson in a trade with Houston and released safety Bennett Jackson.

Baltimore

Traded offensive lineman Greg Mancz to the Dolphins. Traded cornerback Shaun Wade to the Patriots.

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Pittsburgh

Waived or released tight end Marcus Baugh, running back Tony Brooks-James, cornerback Shakur Brown, defensive tackle T.J. Carter, wide receiver Anthony Johnson, cornerback Lafayette Pitts, offensive guard Malcolm Pridgeon, wide receiver Mathew Sexton and safety Lamont Wade.

Houston

Traded edge rusher Shaq Lawson to the Jets.

Indianapolis

Released safety Sean Davis.

Jacksonville

Traded quarterback Gardner Mishew to the Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick.

Tennessee

Released linebacker John Simon and safety Clayton Geathers; waived defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun, defensive back Nate Brooks, and linebacker Cassh Maluia; placed running back Brian Hill on injured reserve; and placed center Ben Jones on COVID-19 reserve list.

Denver

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Los Angeles Chargers