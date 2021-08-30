PFT’s 2021 NFC 53-man roster cuts tracker

Getty Images

[Editor’s note: We’re keeping track of the moves as NFC teams make them this weekend, as they have to get to their 53-man roster limit by Tuesday, August 31 at 4 p.m. Check back throughout the coming days as we update all the moves.]

Dallas

New York Giants

Linebacker Ryan Anderson was suspended for six games.

Philadelphia

Traded a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick to the Jaguars for quarterback Gardner Minshew and waived quarterback Nick Mullens. Waived running back Elijah Holyfield, tight end Cary Angeline, defensive end JaQuan Bailey, wide receiver Marken Michel, and linebacker Rashad Smith.

Washington

Chicago

Detroit

Released wide receiver Breshad Perriman. Waived safety Alijah Holder. Waived cornerback Mike Ford, offensive lineman Tyrell Crosby, wide receiver Victor Bolden, wide receiver Damion Ratley, defensive tackle Miles Brown, offensive lineman Evan Heim, and offensive lineman Dan Skipper.

Green Bay

Minnesota

Waived running back Ito Smith, defensive tackle Zeandae Johnson and center Cohl Cabral.

Atlanta

Carolina

Waived kicker Joey Slye. Waived tackle Martez Ivey, receiver Ishmael Hyman, linebacker Paddy Fisher, and linebacker Jonathan Celestin; waived/injured running back Darius Clark; and released safety Doug Middleton.

New Orleans

Tampa Bay

Released cornerback Antonio Hamilton.

Arizona

Waived receiver KeeSean Johnson, offensive lineman Shaq Calhoun, running back Tavien Feaster, center Michal Menet, defensive lineman Cam Murray, cornerback Picasso Nelson, receiver A.J. Richardson, linebacker Evan Weaver, punter Ryan Winslow, and linebacker Bryson Young.

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco



Waived/injured wide receiver Richie James, signed wide receiver River Cracraft.

Seattle