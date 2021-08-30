Rams waive Troy Warner, five others

Getty Images

The younger brother of 49ers star linebacker Fred Warner was one of six players cut loose by the Rams on Monday.

Defensive back Troy Warner signed with the Rams after going undrafted out of BYU this year, but he did not make it through the cut to 53 players. The Rams have to get to that number by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Warner had six tackles in three preseason appearances for the team. He had 120 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries at BYU.

The Rams also waived defensive back Brontae Harris, wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel, guard Jeremiah Kolone, guard Jordan Meredith, and defensive back Donovan Olumba.