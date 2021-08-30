Ravens have faith in Gus Edwards, Ty’Son Williams

Getty Images

With running back J.K. Dobbins lost for the season, the Ravens have a spot to fill on the depth chart at the position. For now, it appears that the Ravens will be taking a “next man up” approach.

Despite a June visit with Todd Gurley, the Ravens have a high degree of confidence in Gus Edwards. Three years of more than 700 yards rushing and an average per carry each year of at least 5.0 yards prompted the team to sign him to an extension in the offseason. At $9 million over two years, that’s a healthy average (as tailbacks go) of $4.5 million per year.

The Ravens also like what they’ve seen from Ty'Son Williams. Undrafted from BYU in 2020, Williams is viewed as a player who can pick up the slack in the absence of Dobbins.

Two weeks until the Monday night opener at Las Vegas, then, it looks like the Ravens will simply look to backfill without a trade or a veteran acquisition. That could change based on the players who become available in the coming days. However, the Ravens don’t seem to be the type of team that will overpay with money or draft-pick compensation at a position where the supply of capable players far outweighs the demand.