Bills trade Darryl Johnson to Panthers

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane called his former employers on Monday and reportedly agreed to a trade.

Beane used to work for the Panthers and the Bills will be sending defensive end Darryl Johnson to Carolina. The Panthers will send a 2022 sixth-round pick to Buffalo. They have their own and the one they got from the Raiders for linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Johnson was a 2019 seventh-round pick in Buffalo and he played in all but one of the team’s games over his first two NFL seasons. Johnson has played as a reserve on defense and a regular on special teams over that time.

He has 29 tackles, five quarterback hits and two sacks in the regular season to go with two postseason tackles.