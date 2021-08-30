Report: Carson Wentz, Ryan Kelly, Zach Pascal on COVID list as close contacts

Getty Images

The Colts placed three players on the COVID-19 reserve list on Monday and a report indicates that all three players could be back on the active roster in five days.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that quarterback Carson Wentz, center Ryan Kelly, and wide receiver Zach Pascal all landed on the list as close contacts of a staff member that tested positive. League protocols call for unvaccinated players who are asymptomatic close contacts who test negative to remain out for five days.

Zak Keefer of TheAthletic.com reports Kelly told him that he is fully vaccinated. If he has truly received his final shot more than two weeks ago, he should not have to remain out as a close contact.

Assuming all players are activated in five days, they’ll be able to practice next week and play in the opener against the Seahawks.