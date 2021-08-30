Report: Malcolm Butler considering retirement

Getty Images

The Cardinals list Malcolm Butler as their starter at right cornerback. Butler might never play a down for them, however.

The one-time Pro Bowler is dealing with a personal situation that has him mulling retirement, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Butler signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Cardinals this offseason after the Titans released him. The team was counting on Butler to replace Patrick Peterson as the team’s top cornerback option.

Butler intercepted Russell Wilson late in Super Bowl LXIX to seal the Patriots’ victory to end the 2014 season. In four seasons with the Patriots and three with the Titans, Butler has 17 interceptions, 82 pass breakups, three sacks and five forced fumbles.

He finished last season with four interceptions, tying a career high, and totaled 14 passes defended and 100 tackles in 16 games.

Butler is a two-time Super Bowl champion who was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015 and earned second-team All-Pro in 2016.