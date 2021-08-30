Texans activate Laremy Tunsil, cut Tae Davis and Cornell Armstrong

Getty Images

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil is back on the field for the Texans.

Tunsil came off of the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and returned to practice with his teammates. He went on the list on August 13, so it’s been a long stretch without on-field work for the veteran.

He’ll have just under two weeks to shake off any rust before the Texans face the Jaguars in Week One.

The league’s transaction wire also announced a couple of players who have been dropped from the active roster. Linebacker Tae Davis and cornerback Cornell Armstrong have both been waived with injury designations. The Texans will have to make the rest of their cuts to the 53-man limit by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST.