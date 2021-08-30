Titans put Nate Davis on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

It’s now nine Titans and counting on the team’s COVID-19 reserve list.

The Titans announced on Monday that guard Nate Davis has been placed on the list. He joins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center Ben Jones, edge rusher Harold Landry, linebacker Nick Dzubnar, wide receiver Racey McMath, linebacker Justin March-Lillard, running back Jeremy McNichols, and tight end Geoff Swaim.

If all nine players remain on the reserve list through Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline to cut roster to 53 players, the Titans will have fewer cuts to make in the next 24 hours. Other cuts will have to be made once they’re activated, however.

The Titans also waived offensive lineman Chandon Herring with an injury designation.