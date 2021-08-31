49ers reduce roster to 53 players

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a series of moves to reduce their roster to 53 players.

Notably, veterans like safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and receiver Travis Benjamin did not make the initial roster. Clinton-Dix had an interception off quarterback Nathan Peterman in the 49ers’ preseason finale over the weekend. Benjamin was trying to make the squad after opting out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19.

The 49ers also released offensive lineman Jake Brendel, running back Wayne Gallman, cornerback Dontae Johnson, offensive lineman Senio Kelemete, tight end Jordan Matthews, tight end MyCole Pruitt, quarterback Nate Sudfeld, and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough.

San Francisco waived defensive lineman Alex Barrett, receiver River Cracraft, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, offensive lineman Alfredo Gutierrez, safety Jared Mayden, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, cornerback Alexander Myres, offensive lineman Dakoda Shepley, linebacker Elijah Sullivan, and receiver Nsimba Webster.

Defensive back Tarvarius Moore and running back Jeff Wilson Jr. will remain on the physically unable to perform list, while offensive tackle Shon Coleman has been placed on injured reserve.

Finally, defensive lineman Jordan Willis has been moved to the suspended list. He’s out for the first six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.