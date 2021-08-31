49ers trade linebacker Jonas Griffith to Broncos

Getty Images

The 49ers managed to get a draft pick for a linebacker who probably wasn’t going to make their roster.

Jonas Griffith has been traded from San Francisco to Denver, with the 49ers also sending a 2022 seventh-round pick to the Broncos, and the Broncos sending back a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Griffith spent some time on the 49ers’ practice squad last year but has never played in a regular-season game. He played his college football at Indiana State and went undrafted last year.

For the 49ers, it’s a solid move that nets them a draft pick. For the Broncos, it’s a sign that they saw Griffith as someone who wouldn’t make it to them on waivers if the 49ers cut him today.