Bears release Desmond Trufant

The Bears signed veteran corner Desmond Trufant this offseason after parting ways with Kyle Fuller, but he won’t prove to be part of the regular season solution to their cornerback needs.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are releasing Trufant as they make their way to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon.

Trufant has not been around the Bears much this summer. He left the team a couple of weeks ago to be with family after the death of his father and did not return before getting dropped from the roster on Tuesday.

Per Schefter, Trufant wants to continue playing. He is guaranteed $3.5 million from the Lions after signing a two-year deal with them in 2020, so money probably won’t be the driving factor in where he winds up later this year.