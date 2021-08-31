Bengals cut Michael Jordan, Mike Daniels, keep 18 first- and second-year players

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Mike Daniels and offensive lineman Michael Jordan, opening day starters from 2020, were among the players the Bengals cut Tuesday.

Cincinnati announced its roster moves to get down to 53 players on its initial roster.

None of its 10 draft choices ended up on the waiver wire, and the team has 11 new offensive and defensive linemen, per Geoff Hobson of the team website. Two injured draft picks, edge players Joseph Ossai and Wyatt Hubert, went on season-ending lists. Ossai, who has a knee injury, landed on season-ending injured reserve, while Hubert (pectoral) joined offensive tackle Hakeem Adeniji (pectoral) on the reserve non-football injury list.

Edge rusher Darius Hodge was the only undrafted rookie to make the Bengals’ initial roster, which has 18 first- and second-year players.

The Bengals released tight end Mason Schreck, defensive end Noah Spence and receiver Trent Taylor.

They waived linebacker Joe Bachie, defensive end Amani Bledsoe, cornerback Tony Brown, punter Drue Chrisman, safety Trayvon Henderson, linebacker Keandre Jones, defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie, tight end Thaddeus Moss, halfback Jacques Patrick, cornerback Antonio Phillips, cornerback Winston Rose, kicker Austin Seibert, quarterback Kyle Shurmur, offensive guard Keaton Sutherland, offensive tackle Gunnar Vogel, receiver Scotty Washington, halfback Pooka Williams Jr., halfback Trayveon Williams and defensive tackle Renell Wren.