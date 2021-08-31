Bill Belichick: Cam Newton is “definitely moving in the right direction”

Getty Images

The Patriots still have not named a starting quarterback for Week One, and there’s a possibility they won’t do it publicly at all.

Head coach Bill Belichick declined to say if there was any more clarity in the pending decision between Cam Newton and Mac Jones, noting that the team will announce transactions as it makes them.

Deciding a quarterback, however, isn’t necessarily a transaction that has to be announced.

But when asked about Newton’s training camp and preseason, Belichick gave a positive review.

“Last year was totally different, so I feel like everybody’s way ahead of where they were last year,” Belichick said in his press conference. “Certainly he started at a much higher point than what he did last year. So, definitely moving in the right direction.”

Newton started 15 games in 2020, missing one game after contracting COVID-19. He threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions while also rushing for 592 yards and 12 TDs. But with Jones on the roster, it’s more a matter of when than if the rookie quarterback will assume the role of QB1.

It remains to be seen if that will happen to start the year.