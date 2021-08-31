Bill Belichick: N’Keal Harry can make a big contribution to our team

Getty Images

Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was widely viewed to be on the roster bubble in New England this summer, and he asked for a trade before the preseason started. But he hasn’t been traded, he’s still on the team, and coach Bill Belichick indicated today that he will remain with the team.

Harry is still recovering from a preseason shoulder injury, but from Belichick’s account, he never discussed a trade with Harry’s agent and he fully expects Harry will be on the field in a Patriots uniform this season.

“I think N’Keal had a good camp,” Belichick said. “Glad we have him. I think he’ll make a big contribution to our team.”

Belichick said he’s pleased with how Harry is working on his rehab and that the shoulder injury is progressing. Harry has been a disappointment as a 2019 first-round draft pick, but Belichick doesn’t sound ready to give up on him.