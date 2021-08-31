Bill Belichick: N’Keal Harry can make a big contribution to our team

August 31, 2021
Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry was widely viewed to be on the roster bubble in New England this summer, and he asked for a trade before the preseason started. But he hasn’t been traded, he’s still on the team, and coach Bill Belichick indicated today that he will remain with the team.

Harry is still recovering from a preseason shoulder injury, but from Belichick’s account, he never discussed a trade with Harry’s agent and he fully expects Harry will be on the field in a Patriots uniform this season.

“I think N’Keal had a good camp,” Belichick said. “Glad we have him. I think he’ll make a big contribution to our team.”

Belichick said he’s pleased with how Harry is working on his rehab and that the shoulder injury is progressing. Harry has been a disappointment as a 2019 first-round draft pick, but Belichick doesn’t sound ready to give up on him.

  1. Well, if we take him at his word, this is good news for anybody rooting against the Patriots.

  2. Belichick is losing his fast ball. Life long Pats fan here. First, starting Cam Newton better be for the short term, can not take another full season of Cam. Great guy but the QB is old news and way past his prime. Harry, still doesn’t know how to catch a ball, the reason for his shoulder injury. Holding on to him when receivers like Zuber and Wilkerson have looked good in pre-season is a mistake. Harry will NEVER be a number one or two receiver, he is always injured, and his ability has not been shown in two seasons. If Bill thinks he can trade him for value he is vastly mistaken. Belichick is not doing what he always says:”I will do what is right for the team”. Holding on to Harry is not right for the team plain and simple.

