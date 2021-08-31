Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium to be built in Buffalo by 2027

Getty Images

Word earlier this month was that the price tag for a new Bills stadium in Buffalo would come to $1.4 billion and the Bills have issued a proposal to state and city officials about the kind of stadium they could build for that money.

John Wawrow of the Associated Press reports that the Bills have proposed building a stadium with 60,000 seats and 60 suites. The timeline for construction calls for the building to be ready for the 2027 season, although that would be contingent on when a project is approved and construction gets underway.

Highmark Stadium currently has about 12,000 more seats and the proposal for the new building calls for most seats to be protected from the elements, but there would not be a roof.

The timing of any approval is joined by the question of how the construction is financed as hurdles in the way of getting started on a new building.

If the proposal is approved, the Bills would extend their lease at Highmark Stadium. It is currently scheduled to expire after the 2023 season.