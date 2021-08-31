Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium to be built in Buffalo by 2027

Posted by Josh Alper on August 31, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT
Green Bay Packers v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Word earlier this month was that the price tag for a new Bills stadium in Buffalo would come to $1.4 billion and the Bills have issued a proposal to state and city officials about the kind of stadium they could build for that money.

John Wawrow of the Associated Press reports that the Bills have proposed building a stadium with 60,000 seats and 60 suites. The timeline for construction calls for the building to be ready for the 2027 season, although that would be contingent on when a project is approved and construction gets underway.

Highmark Stadium currently has about 12,000 more seats and the proposal for the new building calls for most seats to be protected from the elements, but there would not be a roof.

The timing of any approval is joined by the question of how the construction is financed as hurdles in the way of getting started on a new building.

If the proposal is approved, the Bills would extend their lease at Highmark Stadium. It is currently scheduled to expire after the 2023 season.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Bills propose 60,000-seat stadium to be built in Buffalo by 2027

  2. As a Bills fan, I don’t like how the Pegulas are negotiating this through the media.
    Terry Pegula hides behind his wife and these “leaked” statements rather than coming out and speaking openly with his fan base.

    The real purpose of this story seems to be to tell taxpayers that if we want as many seats as we already have, we better be ready to pony up another $200 million.

    If ownership wants to have final say on designing the stadium, then it stands to reason ownership should pay for the majority of the stadium. Otherwise, it’s just more corporate socialism for billionaires.

    How about us taxpayers will pay for half of the stadium in exchange for 25% of the team? 25% of the revenue, Profits etc? How does that sound Terry? Oh and we’ll be using our board seat to keep ticket prices low so the average Bills Mafia member can attend games.

  5. After 60 plus years its time to leave the armpit of America for much greener pastures!

  6. Are the seats heated? It might sound like a luxury somewhere else. But, not in Buffalo. People in Buffalo are tough and would never accept a stadium with a roof/dome. They equate football with freezing your butt off and lake effect winds. In all seriousness, A dome is the way to go.

  8. A new stadium is long overdue. GET THIS DONE TO SECURE THE BILL’S FUTURE IN BUFFALO! Don’t be like Oakland and San Diego. Do what it takes to get this done.

  9. Morty still trotting out that old narrative. Miami???? Hard pass. Probably from Pensacola anyways.

  11. If I lived in Buffalo, I’d tell the Pegulas: not one taxpayer nickel. They can leave.

    This means of course that the city will give the Pegulas everything they are asking for.

  13. pummer says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:42 pm

    ……How about us taxpayers will pay for half of the stadium in exchange for 25% of the team? 25% of the revenue, Profits etc?…..

    ————————-

    This part of your post is the best idea for ANY stadium. Give us the money in the form of lower taxes for paying extra taxes in the first place. It’s called an investment. It’s how America grew (venture capitalism).

    If we pay for the stadium(s) then we should profit. Especially those who have zero interest in any sports team.

  15. The NFL and its owners always play on the emotions of the fans as if you cannot live your life without football. Guess what..? the majority of the country doesn’t have an NFL team and will survive. Look, its a business and you do not get rich by spending your own money. The NFL/owners get the tax payers to fund their expensive entertainment playground. These owners sit in their penthouses and yachts demanding that YOU pay for their new stadium or YOU will lose the team as if YOU owned the team in the first place. Yeah your feelings will be hurt for awhile but be an adult and realize what is important in your life like your family, lower taxes and a financially healthy community. Not a cash strapped community that will be paying stadium bonds for 25 years only for them to want stadium upgrades in 15 years and then another new stadium 10 years after that…and then lie to the public that your city didn’t support the team and wouldn’t build a 5 billion dollar stadium…. be careful what you ask for Buffalo

    Signing off…St. Louis Rams Fan

  16. 80% of Citi Field was publicly funded. 65% of Yankee Stadium was publicly funded. If approved, public funding will fall somewhere between the two. That’s about $1B publicly funded and $400M from Pegula.

  17. I cannot imagine why any cold weather city would put money into a non-domed stadium that will be used exclusively by an NFL Team ten times or so a year. Build stadiums that benefits the city/region in multiple ways.

  18. The Pegulas truly are pathetic. They could pay for a new stadium 100% out of their own pockets, and still have multiple billions left over.

  19. MortimerInMiami says:
    August 31, 2021 at 2:45 pm
    After 60 plus years its time to leave the armpit of America for much greener pastures!
    =========================
    Sounds like a bitter guy who still doesn’t know who his starting quarterback will be.

  20. I would think a stadium for the Buffalo Area would have more stadium seating and fewer luxury boxes.

  21. the Pegulas have donated 102 Million to Penn St. for a hockey team. Most of that money went to building an arena. Don’t seem like they are hurting for cash to develop sporting venues.

  22. nflfan2021 says:

    I cannot imagine why any cold weather city would put money into a non-domed stadium
    ———————-
    Because it is Pro Football, not figure skating. One of the very best sporting events to attend live is a NFL game in a snowstorm. Being bundled to the hilt along with 70K others in a winter wonderland is an amazing experieince.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.