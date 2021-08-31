Broncos trade WR Trinity Benson to Lions

Getty Images

The Broncos and Lions have hooked up for a trade ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to set rosters at 53 players around the league.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the Broncos have traded wide receiver Trinity Benson to Detroit. They’ll also send a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Lions and the Lions will send fifth- and seventh-round picks in 2022 to Denver.

It’s a somewhat surprising return for the Broncos as this is the third time that Benson went to camp with the team and he was available on waivers or to sign off the Denver practice squad to teams in the past. He had eight catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns in three preseason outings for the Broncos this summer.

The Lions released Breshad Perriman from a remade receiving corps on Monday and the move for Benson shows that they’re not done shuffling the deck in Detroit.