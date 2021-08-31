Cam Newton exits New England with $3.5 million guaranteed for 2021

Posted by Mike Florio on August 31, 2021, 10:23 AM EDT
New England Patriots v New York Giants
Getty Images

In little more than a week, Cam Newton has gone from New England starting quarterback to man without a job.

He leaves New England with a $2 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million guaranteed salary for 2021.

The guaranteed salary will be subject to offset language. If/when Cam signs elsewhere, he’ll surely get at least $1.5 million, reducing the total obligation to $2 million.

And so the question becomes when and if he’ll land elsewhere. As a vested veteran, he instantly becomes a free agent. He can sign with any team.

In an upcoming item, we’ll take a look at his potential destinations, now that he’s once against available. Unless and until he’s vaccinated, however, he’ll have to wait five days to officially join a team that wants to sign him.

Permalink 24 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

24 responses to “Cam Newton exits New England with $3.5 million guaranteed for 2021

  1. Now it is pretty clear that Matt Cassel and Jimmy Garoppolo were coached by Brady, not Belichick.

  3. So now Cam waits for an injury or Covid outbreak before collecting even more from some team hurting for a QB

  4. W … O … W !!!!

    Totally the right call by Belicheck but that said I never expected him to make it.

  5. The best coach in history but one of the absolute worst when it comes to actually evaluating talent.

  6. Bet Cam not being vaccinated played a big role in them moving on from him. Got to depend on your starter to be there. If only the Vikings did the same with bum Cousins

  8. touchback6 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:35 am
    The best coach in history but one of the absolute worst when it comes to actually evaluating talent

    ——-

    Ok…either T6 has a split personality or someone is spoofing his account!!

  13. BB earlier: “Cam is moving in the right direction.”
    Yep, right out the door.

  15. If anyone is shocked by this, they don’t have any memory of the controversy at the time when BB replaced Bledsoe with Brady.

  16. DON’T …mess with Hoodie

    ———————–

    Hoodie is messing with himself. Took the credits he didn’t deserve, now he is screwed.

  18. touchback6 says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:35 am
    The best coach in history but one of the absolute worst when it comes to actually evaluating talent.
    ================
    You simply don’t win 6 Super Bowls without being able to evaluate talent. The fact Newton couldn’t beat Jones outright (or even if it was marginally close) tells you all you need to know.

  19. So… NY Giants going to give him a try as backup now?
    ———–
    Pretty sure reason Cam has gone is not just the vax but that he’d never accept being backup.

  21. I’m not that certain there’s a job waiting for him anywhere. Does he want to be a back-up?

  23. ztoa says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:29 am
    Now it is pretty clear that Matt Cassel and Jimmy Garoppolo were coached by Brady, not Belichick.

    24 113 Rate This

    ——————-

    Yes, there is also no pandemic, no insurrection on Jan 6 and the vaccine doesn’t work.

    You sure are intelligent.

  24. ztoa says:
    August 31, 2021 at 10:59 am
    DON’T …mess with Hoodie

    ———————–

    Hoodie is messing with himself. Took the credits he didn’t deserve, now he is screwed.

    3 19 Rate This

    —————-

    The jealousy and fear is delicious!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.