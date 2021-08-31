Cam Newton exits New England with $3.5 million guaranteed for 2021

Getty Images

In little more than a week, Cam Newton has gone from New England starting quarterback to man without a job.

He leaves New England with a $2 million signing bonus and a $1.5 million guaranteed salary for 2021.

The guaranteed salary will be subject to offset language. If/when Cam signs elsewhere, he’ll surely get at least $1.5 million, reducing the total obligation to $2 million.

And so the question becomes when and if he’ll land elsewhere. As a vested veteran, he instantly becomes a free agent. He can sign with any team.

In an upcoming item, we’ll take a look at his potential destinations, now that he’s once against available. Unless and until he’s vaccinated, however, he’ll have to wait five days to officially join a team that wants to sign him.