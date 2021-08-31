Cam Newton: Please don’t feel sorry for me

August 31, 2021
Cam Newton has made his first public comments since the news broke that the Patriots are releasing him, and he’s taking it well.

Newton posted a short message on Instagram saying that he appreciates the people reaching out to him but doesn’t need any sympathy.

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say please don’t feel sorry for me. I’m good,” Newton wrote.

Newton will now hit free agency and get an opportunity to shop himself to any NFL team that’s interested in his services. It won’t be easy to learn a new offense at this point in the season, but Newton appears to be accepting the fact that he’s going to have to try to kick start his career elsewhere.

32 responses to “Cam Newton: Please don’t feel sorry for me

  2. Belechick cutting his loses. It has to be hard to admit that he and his dog GM were wrong on Cam.

  4. Why would anyone feel sorry for him? He’s made generational wealth money and the Pats just gave him 3.5 mill to go away. Some fringe players never make 3.5 mill total.

  5. Maybe Cam doesn’t really want to play anymore…I’m sure he feels he can make money in different ways

  6. Methinks the “misunderstanding” over Patriot COVID protocols was the final straw….

  10. I expect this comments section to be full of people being very nice to a very humble statement

  17. They cut him because he’s unvaccinated. It may be worth the headache of having a player on your roster who could theoretically be forced to quarantine and be away from the team multiple times due to “close contact” rules and other regulations that are harsher on unvaxxed players versus vaxxed players if it is someone critical to your plans, but not for a backup QB.

    It’s also the reason he will have a hard time finding a new team. Many teams may think it’s just not worth the headache.

  19. Still respect Cam for taking that crap-sandwich of a job last year to help drag Pats to 7-9 without weapons and minus half their starters due to injury or Covid holdouts, and with BB using the year to totally reset their cap. My guess is some team will be minus a starter (Texans?) or get beat-up and take a punt on Cam. He’s a character but not an evil one. Thanks and best wishes.

  20. I really like Cam. It’ll be easier to pull for him now.

    Fortune favors the bold, as they say. BB is all in. The next few years are likely his last hurrah, and he’s going for it (unless he coaches through his 70’s, which wouldn’t be a surprise).

    Mac looked amazing in preseason. But so have a lot of QB’s over the years. Vanilla D’s and 2nd & 3rd team defenses. We won’t know how he is until he faces a real defense in a real game.

  21. Cam wouldn’t have wanted to be on the bench in New England. Belichick did him a favor by releasing him. Now he has a shot (albeit a long shot) at finding a starting position.

  22. I’m just asking. Where Cam is now and what has transpired to get him to this point, is he a first round bust?

  23. I think he has lost confidence and is kinda relieved that he’s released and gets 3.5 mil. Qb injury may get him paid twice this year. If some team bites Can should do his td celebration and show the Superman S

  24. It’s a bit surprising, but not really. Why have a backup quarterback who plays in a different offensive system.

  25. I think they cut him to send a message. Expect The Patriots to be the first team to be 100% vaccinated, players, staff, front office even the parking attendants. If Cam’s job is not safe no one’s is.

  28. BuckyBadger says:
    August 31, 2021 at 11:57 am
    WFT is the only place I can see him landing right now.

    ______________________________

    With Ron Rivera’s stance on players being vaccinated? I don’t think so… Rivera is high-risk for COVID since his cancer battle.

  29. I feel sorry for myself, because taking down this life-size Cam Newton fathead from 2012 is peeling paint off the wall

  30. I could see him signing in Houston and then Watson getting dealt at what otherwise could be called a “discount”. Houston would bring in a little star power, save face and then move forward. If only there was a connection between New England and Houston that would make this story more interesting.

  32. Until his stint with the Patriots, I never really paid much attention to Cam Newton. It become clear to me very quickly that this guy is highly misunderstood and mischaracterized. All the comments about his character and ability are incredibly ignorant, in my opinion. I wonder if it’s more of a “low key” racism than anything else>

