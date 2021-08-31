Cam Newton: Please don’t feel sorry for me

Getty Images

Cam Newton has made his first public comments since the news broke that the Patriots are releasing him, and he’s taking it well.

Newton posted a short message on Instagram saying that he appreciates the people reaching out to him but doesn’t need any sympathy.

“I really appreciate all the love and support during this time but I must say please don’t feel sorry for me. I’m good,” Newton wrote.

Newton will now hit free agency and get an opportunity to shop himself to any NFL team that’s interested in his services. It won’t be easy to learn a new offense at this point in the season, but Newton appears to be accepting the fact that he’s going to have to try to kick start his career elsewhere.