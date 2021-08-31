Cardinals place Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list

Getty Images

Malcolm Butler is, for now anyway, retired.

Butler, the Cardinals’ cornerback who hasn’t been practicing because of what has been described as a “personal situation,” was officially placed on the reserve/retired list today.

That doesn’t necessarily mean the 31-year-old Butler is done playing football forever, but it does mean that he’s officially no longer on the Cardinals’ roster and considered retired by the NFL.

It’s unclear what is going on with Butler, who has had other instances in his career when the football world was left in the dark about his status. Most notably, he was benched by the Patriots in Super Bowl LII for reasons that have never been revealed.

Butler signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals in March and has been practicing and playing in the preseason without any reports indicating that he was planning to quit.