Cardinals trim roster to get within 53-player limit

Getty Images

In addition to placing Malcolm Butler on the reserve/retired list, the Cardinals have made a series of cuts to reduce their roster.

Arizona is actually down to 52 players, as opposed to the mandated 53.

The team announced it has waived or released receiver Andre Baccellia, safety Chris Banjo, receiver Greg Dortch, linebacker Kylie Fitts, offensive lineman Sean Harlow, defensive lineman Margus Hunt, offensive lineman Koda Martin, defensive lineman Josh Mauro, tight end Bernhard Seikovits, tight end Ross Travis, linebacker Reggie Walker, cornerback Jace Whittaker, safety James Wiggins, safety Shawn Williams, and cornerback Daryl Worley.

Additionally, the club waived offensive lineman Marcus Henry with an injury designation.