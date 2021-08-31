Chargers cut Michael Badgley, giving kicking job to Tristan Vizcaino

Getty Images

Tristan Vizcaino has beaten out Michael Badgley for the Chargers’ kicking job.

Badgley was among the team’s cuts Tuesday afternoon.

Badgley’s 12 missed kicks in 2020, including nine field goals, tied for second most in the NFL behind only Dan Bailey‘s 13 missed kicks. In three seasons with the Chargers, Badgley made 52 of 65 field goal attempts and 82 of 86 PATs.

Vizcaino made both of his field goal tries and one PAT last season for the 49ers in his only career action.

The Chargers also announced they waived receiver Michael Bandy, running back Darius Bradwell, cornerback John Brannon III, defensive lineman Cortez Broughton, linebacker Cole Christiansen, defensive back Ben DeLuca, outside linebacker Emeke Egbule, defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko, outside linebacker Joe Gaziano, offensive guard Nate Gilliam, offensive guard Ryan Hunter, receiver Tyron Johnson, tight end Hunter Kampmoeyer, receiver Jason Moore Jr. and receiver Joe Reed.

Reed was a fifth-round choice in 2020.

Two undrafted rookies, defensive tackle Forrest Merrill and linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, made the initial 53-player roster.