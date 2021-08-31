Colts get down to 53 players

Getty Images

The Colts have announced the cuts they made to get down to 53 players.

The moves include the previously reported releases of safety Sean Davis and quarterback Brett Hundley. They also include putting fifth-round safety Shawn Davis on waivers and placing second-round Dayo Odeyingbo on the non-football injury list. He is recovering from a torn Achilles.

In addition to Davis and Hundley, the Colts also released tackle Will Holden, offensive lineman Joey Hunt, and safety Ibraheim Campbell.

They waived running backs Benny LeMay and Deon Jackson; wide receivers DeMichael Harris, Tarik Black and Tyler Vaughns; tight ends Farrod Green, Kahale Warring, Jordan Thomas, and Andrew Vollert; offensive linemen Carter O'Donnell and Jake Eldrenkamp; defensive linemen Andrew Brown and Kameron Cline; linebackers Isaiah Kaufusi, Curtis Bolton and LB Malik Jefferson; and cornerbacks Holton Hill and Anthony Chesley.