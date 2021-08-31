Cowboys release Garrett Gilbert

Getty Images

The Cowboys have settled on Cooper Rush as their backup quarterback.

According to multiple reports, the Cowboys are releasing Garrett Gilbert as one of their moves to get to the 53-player limit by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. There has also been word that they are waiving Ben DiNucci, which leaves Rush as the only quarterback on the roster behind Dak Prescott.

Gilbert signed with the Cowboys after Prescott’s ankle injury last season and started one game for the team. He went 21-of-38 for 243 yards, a touchdown and an interception before spending the rest of the season on the bench.

He was 28-of-50 for 301 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

Rush played in two games for the Cowboys in 2017, but has not made any regular season appearances since that point. He’ll be in position to change that unless the Cowboys make a move to bring in an outside quarterback in the coming days.