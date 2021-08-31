Cowboys waive Ben DiNucci

Getty Images

There’s a little more clarity in the Cowboys’ backup quarterback competition as teams reduce their rosters to 53 players.

Per multiple reports, the team has waived Ben DiNucci.

DiNucci was a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft and started one game for Dallas last year, appearing in three. He was 23-of-43 passing for 219 yards as a rookie.

He then had the most passing attempts for Dallas in the 2021 preseason, going 35-of-66 for 348 yards with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

Dak Prescott is expected to be back to start the team’s season opener against the Buccaneers next week. Garrett Gilbert and Cooper Rush currently remain on the roster to potentially be Prescott’s backup.

All teams must be at 53 players by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.