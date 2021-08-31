David Bakhtiari to stay on PUP list into regular season

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari won’t be in the lineup for Week One.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL on December 31 and was placed on the physically unable to perform list at the start of training camp this summer. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bakhtiari will remain on the list into the regular season.

Staying on the list means that Bakhtiari will not be able to play any games for the first six weeks of the regular season. They face the Saints, Lions, 49ers, Steelers, Bengals, and Bears in those weeks.

Elgton Jenkins has moved over to left tackle with Bakhtiari out of action and will take his place in the lineup for at least the first chunk of the regular season as well.