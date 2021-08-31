Dwayne Haskins set to make initial 53-man roster in Pittsburgh

Getty Images

Quarterback Dwayne Haskins didn’t play as well as the Steelers hoped when he started against the Panthers in the team’s final preseason game, but it looks like his time in Pittsburgh is going to last a little bit longer.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Haskins is expected to be on the initial 53-man roster once the Steelers make all of their cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Haskins was a Washington first-round pick in 2019, but got released late last season after playing poorly and violating COVID protocols. He signed with the Steelers early in the offseason and went 37-of-58 for 379 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the team’s four preseason games.

Unless something happens with Mason Rudolph, Haskins is set to be the No. 3 quarterback to start the season. Josh Dobbs is also on the roster, but it seems unlikely he’ll also make the cut as a fourth quarterback in Pittsburgh.