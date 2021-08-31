Falcons set initial 53-man roster, Josh Rosen and Feleipe Franks make the cut

USA TODAY Sports

Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith have set their first 53-man since being hired earlier this year.

The Falcons became the first team in the league to get to 53 players on Tuesday. All 32 teams need to get to that point by 4 p.m. ET.

Quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and Josh Rosen both made it through the cut. Rosen joined the team last week in the wake of AJ McCarron‘s season-ending knee injury and the 2018 first-round pick will get a chance to continue learning the offense barring another move that leaves him without a job once again.

The Falcons released defensive lineman Eli Ankou, wide receiver Trevor Davis, and running back D'Onta Foreman. They waived cornerback Delrick Abrams, offensive lineman Willie Beavers, defensive lineman Zac Dawe, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, wide receiver Juwan Green, running back Caleb Huntley, safety Dwayne Johnson, linebacker Kobe Jones, offensive lineman Sam Jones, punter Dom Maggio, offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, wide receiver Antonio Nunn, safety JR Pace, tight end John Raine, wide receiver Chris Rowland, offensive lineman Joe Sculthorpe, linebacker Tuzar Skipper, defensive lineman Chris Slayton, offensive lineman Kion Smith, linebacker Erroll Thompson, tight end David Wells, and cornerback Chris Williamson.

Offensive lineman Matt Gono will remain on the PUP list and miss at least the first six weeks of the season. Tight end Parker Hesse is on the COVID-19 reserve list and activating him will necessitate dropping someone who avoided the axe on Tuesday.