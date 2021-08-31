Giants set initial 53-man roster

Getty Images

The Giants announced their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season on Tuesday afternoon.

It includes a pair of fullbacks in Eli Penny and Cullen Gillaspia, but it does not include veterans like running back Corey Clement and edge rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo as both were released by the team.

They also released offensive linemen Chad Slade, Jonotthan Harrison and Kenny Wiggins; linebacker Ryan Anderson; defensive lineman Willie Henry and long snapper Casey Kreiter. Kreiter is expected to re-sign with the team while Anderson is set to serve a six-game suspension to start the season.

The Giants waived quarterback Brian Lewerke; wide receivers David Sills, Damion Willis and Matt Cole; tight ends Nakia Griffin-Stewart and Jake Hausmann; running back Sandro Platzgummer; offensive linemen Jackson Barton, Jake Burton and Brett Heggie; defensive linemen David Moa, Willie Henry and Elijah Qualls; linebackers Devante Downs and Niko Lalas; and defensive backs Madre Harper, Chris Johnson and Jordyn Peters.

Cornerback Aaron Robinson, a third-round pick this year, remains on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first six weeks of the year. Offensive lineman Ted Larsen and wide receivers Alex Bachman and Austin Mack were placed on injured reserve.