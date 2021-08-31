Giants unsure whether Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram can play Week One

Getty Images

Two key players on the Giants’ offense are question marks for the Week One opener against the Broncos.

Giants coach Joe Judge said today that it has not yet been determined whether running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram can play in the opener.

Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Week Two last year. Judge said he will keep working at practice and the team will determine next week whether he can go.

Engram suffered a calf injury in the preseason finale and may not be recovered in time to play in Week One. Kyle Rudolph would get more work if Engram can’t go.