Gus Edwards: I’m ready to step up, do whatever’s asked of me

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is out for the season after tearing his ACL and head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that the team has “full confidence” in their remaining backs to carry the load this year.

The top name on that list of backs is Gus Edwards. Edwards signed a two-year extension with the Ravens this offseason after three years of consistent contributions to the offense. Now it appears he’ll be moving up from complementary back to a leading one and he said Tuesday that he’s ready for anything the team needs him to do.

“It’s a great opportunity,” Edwards said. “It’s really unfortunate what happened. My feelings go out to J.K. I know how hard he’s worked this season. Just to see how hard he’s been practicing, it’s real unfortunate. I’m ready to do whatever’s asked of me. I’m ready to step up.”

Ty'Son Williams, Justice Hill and Nate McCrary also opened Tuesday on the running back depth chart in Baltimore. The makeup of the group could change by the 4 p.m. cutdown deadline or in the days to come as teams tweak their rosters with waiver claims or free agent additions.