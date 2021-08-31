James White: I hope Cam Newton gets another opportunity to land on his feet

Getty Images

The Patriots surprised plenty when they elected to release Cam Newton on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after news on the quarterback came to light, running back James White wished Newton well while saying one never really knows what to expect.

“Cam did his best job for us and competed extremely hard,” White said, via Zack Cox of NESN. “He’s a good football player. I hope he gets another opportunity to land on his feet.”

Newton’s release means rookie Mac Jones is the Patriots’ opening-day starter, and White said Jones immediately displayed that he had what it takes to win.

“He’s got a good grasp of [the playbook,” White said, via Henry McKenna of USA TODAY. “He’s building confidence in it, building confidence in the guys in the huddle.”

While there’s no clear landing spot for Newton right now, the former No. 1 overall pick and 2015 MVP should have a market for his services appear at some point in the near future.