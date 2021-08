JK Scott, Equanimeous St. Brown among Green Bay’s cuts

Getty Images

Punter JK Scott and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown were among the Packers’ cuts Tuesday.

Green Bay kept six receivers — Davante Adams, Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Malik Taylor. Its new punter is Corey Bojorquez, whom the team acquired in a trade with the Rams.

The Packers announced they cut defensive lineman Abdullah Anderson, receiver Reggie Begelton, quarterback Kurt Benkert, offensive guard Ben Braden, offensive lineman Jacob Capra, offensive lineman Coy Cronk, cornerback Stephen Denmark, cornerback Kabion Ento, cornerback Rojesterman Farris, safety Innis Gaines, linebacker Tipa Galeai, linebacker De’Jon Harris, receiver Damon Hazelton, tight end Bronson Kaufusi, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, kicker JJ Molson, defensive lineman Willington Previlon, linebacker Delontae Scott, running back Patrick Taylor, safety Christian Uphoff, offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, linebacker Ray Wilborn, running back Dexter Williams and receiver Juwann Winfree.

The team placed offensive tackle David Bakhtiari on reserve/physically unable to perform and tight end Jace Sternberger on reserve/suspended.

The Packers kept eight of nine draft picks on their active roster, with only sixth-rounder Van Lanen getting waived. They also will extend their streak to 17 consecutive seasons of having at least one undrafted rookie on their opening day roster with defensive lineman Jack Heflin making the team.