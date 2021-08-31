Jordan Howard, Richard Rodgers among Eagles cuts

Getty Images

The Eagles have set their initial 53-man roster and running back Jordan Howard is not on it.

When the Eagles waived Kerryon Johnson a couple of weeks ago, it seemed like a good sign for Howard’s chances of surviving the cut in Philly. That’s not how things turned out, however, and the Eagles kept Miles Sanders, Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell on the roster instead.

The Eagles also released tight end Richard Rodgers, who first joined the team in 2018. They did keep Tyree Jackson, who will miss a chunk of time with a back injury and will likely go on injured reserve now that he’ll be eligible to return to action. That could open the door for a quick return for Rodgers.

Wide receiver Travis Fulgham was one of the players placed on waivers. He had a productive stretch for the Eagles early last season, but cooled off in the second half.

Safety Andrew Adams, tackle Le'Raven Clark, defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, and cornerback Kevon Seymour were also released. Safety Blake Countess was placed on injured reserve and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill is on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Eagles waived safety Grayland Arnold, offensive lineman Kayode Awosika, wide receiver John Hightower, running back Jason Huntley, cornerback Michael Jacquet, cornerback Craig James, defensive end Matt Leo, guard Sua Opeta, wide receiver Andre Patton, offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, safety Elijah Riley, linebacker JaCoby Stevens, and defensive tackle Raequan Williams.